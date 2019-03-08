E-edition Read the EADT online edition
More rain to come this weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:19 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 15 November 2019

Parts of Suffolk flooded yesterday because of the excessive rainfall Picture: GLORIA BROWN

Parts of Suffolk flooded yesterday because of the excessive rainfall Picture: GLORIA BROWN

GLORIA BROWN

Forecasters have predicted yet more rain for Suffolk today following a day of heavy downpours and flooding yesterday.

The morning is set to be drier than we have seen in recent days but by this afternoon it is likely to be wet and windy afternoon, ringing the start of a miserable start to the weekend.

A flood alert remains in place in low-lying land near the River Deben and River Lark, although the government do not expect the risk to escalate.

The alert said: "The forecast is for continued unsettled weather over the next couple of days. Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

But according to Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, today's rain shouldn't be quite as bad as we experienced yesterday, and the flood threat has also subsided in most areas.

Meteorologist Fred Best said: "Clouds will begin to move in this afternoon with on and off patchy rain.

"There will be a moderate north-easterly wind, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 9C or 10C.

"Yesterday was persistent and heavy rain, but today will be patchier without a risk of flooding."

Although Mr Best added communities which experienced flooding yesterday could see further difficulties if there is still standing water around.

It is expected to drizzly over the weekend, with light winds and highs of around 8C.

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

