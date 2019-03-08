More rain to come this weekend

Parts of Suffolk flooded yesterday because of the excessive rainfall Picture: GLORIA BROWN GLORIA BROWN

Forecasters have predicted yet more rain for Suffolk today following a day of heavy downpours and flooding yesterday.

The morning is set to be drier than we have seen in recent days but by this afternoon it is likely to be wet and windy afternoon, ringing the start of a miserable start to the weekend.

A flood alert remains in place in low-lying land near the River Deben and River Lark, although the government do not expect the risk to escalate.

The alert said: "The forecast is for continued unsettled weather over the next couple of days. Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

But according to Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, today's rain shouldn't be quite as bad as we experienced yesterday, and the flood threat has also subsided in most areas.

Meteorologist Fred Best said: "Clouds will begin to move in this afternoon with on and off patchy rain.

"There will be a moderate north-easterly wind, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 9C or 10C.

"Yesterday was persistent and heavy rain, but today will be patchier without a risk of flooding."

Although Mr Best added communities which experienced flooding yesterday could see further difficulties if there is still standing water around.

It is expected to drizzly over the weekend, with light winds and highs of around 8C.

