High winds and rain on the way as weather warning issued

PUBLISHED: 07:25 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 21 October 2020

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Suffolk Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Heavy rain and wind are set to continue hitting Suffolk this morning after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

The weather warning for wind will remain in place until 5pm, with strong to gale force winds set to cause disruption in the east of England.

Forecasters at the Met Office have predicted winds to reach as high as 65mph on the coast – although they are set to lower by midday.

Phil Garner, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said most of the county won’t see gusts higher than 45mph – lower than the Orwell Bridge’s safety threshold.

Mr Garner said: “It is going to be a cloudy and wet start to the day today.

“There is an area of rain that is going to sit across the county for most of the morning.

“This afternoon however we should see something drier and brighter coming in from the south, but still with a scattering of showers.

“Overall, there will be an improvement this afternoon – but it is still worth taking your raincoat out if you’re heading out.”

Temperatures across the county are not expected to exceed 15C, Mr Garner added.

