Temperatures drop to -8C overnight and there is more snow to come

Suffolk has seen its coldest night since the Beast from the East. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS Sarah Chambers

Suffolk experienced the coldest night since the Beast from the East last night as temperatures plummeted overnight, leaving the county covered in thick frost this morning.

There are also patches of freezing fog in rural areas and even on the A12, causing traffic to slow at various sections along the route.

The coldest temperature was seen in Stanton Downham where temperatures plummeted to -8C, which is the chilliest that Suffolk has been since last year’s wintery blast.

• Snow could sweep the county again tonight

Temperatures now are still around -4C.

Freezing temperatures are expected until late morning in the county and forecasters are warning commuters to be safe on their way to work.

Fred Best, forecaster for Weatherquest said: “Temperature will stay cold throughout the morning. We could see temperature of -4C until 9am.

“Commuters need to be careful because icy road conditions and freezing fog will make for dangerous driving conditions.

“Today will be dry but cold and a band of rain, sleet and snow will hit the region this evening and into the night.

“Some parts could see 1cm of settled snow and other may not see any at all.”

Temperatures are again going to be cold this evening, however they are not likely to reach the same lows as last night.

Some snow is expected across the region, mainly in the south and forecasters believe it will be light and localised.