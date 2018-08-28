Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Temperatures drop to -8C overnight and there is more snow to come

PUBLISHED: 10:51 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 31 January 2019

Suffolk has seen its coldest night since the Beast from the East. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Suffolk has seen its coldest night since the Beast from the East. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Sarah Chambers

Suffolk experienced the coldest night since the Beast from the East last night as temperatures plummeted overnight, leaving the county covered in thick frost this morning.

There are also patches of freezing fog in rural areas and even on the A12, causing traffic to slow at various sections along the route.

The coldest temperature was seen in Stanton Downham where temperatures plummeted to -8C, which is the chilliest that Suffolk has been since last year’s wintery blast.

• Snow could sweep the county again tonight

Temperatures now are still around -4C.

Freezing temperatures are expected until late morning in the county and forecasters are warning commuters to be safe on their way to work.

Fred Best, forecaster for Weatherquest said: “Temperature will stay cold throughout the morning. We could see temperature of -4C until 9am.

“Commuters need to be careful because icy road conditions and freezing fog will make for dangerous driving conditions.

“Today will be dry but cold and a band of rain, sleet and snow will hit the region this evening and into the night.

“Some parts could see 1cm of settled snow and other may not see any at all.”

Temperatures are again going to be cold this evening, however they are not likely to reach the same lows as last night.

Some snow is expected across the region, mainly in the south and forecasters believe it will be light and localised.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax hike prompts call to reform funding formula ‘no one understands’

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has called for the Home Office funding formula to be reformed Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinemas

Which outdoor cinema events will you go to? Picture: JULIA CONWAY/FILM ON A FARM

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists