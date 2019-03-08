Partly Cloudy

Summer finally arrives in Suffolk this weekend - but prepare for storms next week

PUBLISHED: 06:52 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 22 June 2019

Summer scenes on the beach at Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Summer scenes on the beach at Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk looks set to bask in warm weather this weekend.

A cloudy start to Saturday will break up to make way for sunnier skies and warm temperatures - getting up to 24C in the west of the county.

Coastal areas are likely to be cooler, thanks to a light onshore breeze.

Temperatures get reach as high as 27C on Sunday.

Met Office weather warnings for thunder and sudden rain showers are in place for Monday and Tuesday.

A yellow weather warning is in place in Suffolk and Essex for 48 hours from Monday.

The warning means a chance of power cuts to homes and businesses, as well as a chance of flash flooding and road closures.

