Summer finally arrives in Suffolk this weekend - but prepare for storms next week
PUBLISHED: 06:52 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 22 June 2019
Archant
Suffolk looks set to bask in warm weather this weekend.
A cloudy start to Saturday will break up to make way for sunnier skies and warm temperatures - getting up to 24C in the west of the county.
Coastal areas are likely to be cooler, thanks to a light onshore breeze.
You may also want to watch:
Temperatures get reach as high as 27C on Sunday.
Met Office weather warnings for thunder and sudden rain showers are in place for Monday and Tuesday.
A yellow weather warning is in place in Suffolk and Essex for 48 hours from Monday.
The warning means a chance of power cuts to homes and businesses, as well as a chance of flash flooding and road closures.