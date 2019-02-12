Temperatures to double seasonal average as spring feeling hits Suffolk

A view towards the town centre across Ipswich Waterfront Archant

Suffolk is set to experience unseasonably warm weather this weekend as temperatures rise to double the usual average.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite a chilly start to today with some frost and low fog, sunny skies will warm up the region to around 12C, twice the average of 6C for this time of year.

Warm weather is set to continue over the weekend with plenty of sunny spells and temperatures staying in double figures.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “There will be a areas of mist across the region this morning with some icy conditions but that will clear quickly as the sun comes out.

“Temperatures varied quite a bit over night, with some parts of the East dropping to -4C while other areas saw a relatively warm night with temperatures reaching 4C.

“Today will be dry and clear with temperatures reaching 12C. It will stay clear overnight and into tomorrow morning where there could be some more wide spread mist and fog.

“Saturday will become increasingly warmer as the day goes on with highs again of 12C. There will be more cloud cover than today but still plenty of sunny spells.”

Sunday is set to see the warmest temperature of the weekend with highs of 13C. The sun is set to shows its face again, giving residents a spring-like end to the weekend.