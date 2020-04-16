E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Above average temperatures for parts of region as spring sunshine continues

PUBLISHED: 10:06 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 16 April 2020

Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Temperatures could reach as high as 21C today as the wave of Spring sunshine continues.

Forecaster Phil Garner, from the Norwich-based Weatherquest, said that there will be no major change in the weather today as conditions continue to be largely fine.

“The top temperatures wil be around 13C on the coast and 20-21C for part of west Suffolk,” said Mr Garner.

“These are above average temperatures for this time of year.”

Tonight conditions will be a little cloudier meaning that temperatures won’t drop to the lows of -2C which were seen on Wednesday night.

Friday will be just about dry with more cloud and breeze around.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler at around 16C inland and cooler on the coast.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

