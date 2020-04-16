Above average temperatures for parts of region as spring sunshine continues

Temperatures could reach as high as 21C today as the wave of Spring sunshine continues.

Forecaster Phil Garner, from the Norwich-based Weatherquest, said that there will be no major change in the weather today as conditions continue to be largely fine.

“The top temperatures wil be around 13C on the coast and 20-21C for part of west Suffolk,” said Mr Garner.

“These are above average temperatures for this time of year.”

Tonight conditions will be a little cloudier meaning that temperatures won’t drop to the lows of -2C which were seen on Wednesday night.

Friday will be just about dry with more cloud and breeze around.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler at around 16C inland and cooler on the coast.

