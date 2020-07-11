Will you be heading for the beach this weekend?

The beach at Felixstowe is expected to be busy this this weekend as summer returns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk’s weather is taking a turn for the better at last – with temperatures set to be on the rise again.

The weathermen say summer is returning this weekend after the drab and dreary past couple of weeks with the murk disappearing and bright sunshine on the cards.

It looks set to be the weekend to head back to the beach and the region’s seasides, parks and gardens, and attractions which have been able to reopen with Covid-19 restrictions are expecting to be busy.

At the coast, arcades and funfairs are now allowed to open, and kiosks, cafes and pubs are all anticipating visitors and good business.

Forecasters say today should see some long sunny spells with temperatures up to around 19C, possibly even 20C inland.

The wind which has wrecked the past couple of weekends is down to single figures mph.

Tomorrow the weather will be even better – with temperatures up around 22C and 23C with hardly any wind – and the fine conditions will carry on into Monday with similar temperatures.