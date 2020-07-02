Chance of further thunder this evening
PUBLISHED: 15:31 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 02 July 2020
PETER-CUTTS
Suffolk is set for a cloudy end to the week - with a small chance of more thunderstorms tonight.
Weather forecasters are predicting mild temperatures of around 11C throughout the night with a low chance of rain.
However, the sun is set to shine on Friday morning with highs of 21C expected before the clouds return later in the evening.
You may also want to watch:
Phil Garner, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “We’ve still got a few showers to get rid of on Thursday evening. One or two may be thundery.
“It will be a dry morning on Friday with early sunshine.
“However, it may get cloudier throughout the day.”
MORE: Will the skies stay dry for ‘Super Saturday’?
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.