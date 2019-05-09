Month's rainfall in 24 hours as Suffolk records wettest day for six months

Suffolk experienced its wettest day for over six months after the heavens opened with bucketfuls of rainfall over 24 hours.

EAST: Averaged across the region, today is the wettest calendar day since 14th October 2018. Most places have received 10-15mm, more than the whole of April 2019. Cavendish in Suffolk has recorded 27mm so far, though this total may be a little over-estimated due to hail ️ pic.twitter.com/GwWIHGSIkF — Dan Holley (@danholley_) May 8, 2019

The county recorded more rainfall in a single day than the whole of April as people were subjected to showers for most of Wednesday.

However forecasters at East Anglian-based Weatherquest warned the figures could be a little distorted by the fact many places had hail showers.

Chris Bell, from Weatherquest, Tweeted radar pictures showing a "hail core" over Saxmundham, while his colleague Dan Holley Tweeted: "Averaged across the region, today is the wettest calendar day since October 14 2018.

East Anglia: Thunderstorms developed across the region this afternoon and produced some a hail. @WQRadar picked up a hail core that passed over Saxmundham, Suffolk just before 4:30pm BST. This picture was taken around that time... pic.twitter.com/qqStZCV8Ho — Chris Bell (@stormbell) May 8, 2019

"Most places have received 10-15mm, more than the whole of April 2019."