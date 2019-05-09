Month's rainfall in 24 hours as Suffolk records wettest day for six months
09 May, 2019 - 05:56
Suffolk experienced its wettest day for over six months after the heavens opened with bucketfuls of rainfall over 24 hours.
The county recorded more rainfall in a single day than the whole of April as people were subjected to showers for most of Wednesday.
However forecasters at East Anglian-based Weatherquest warned the figures could be a little distorted by the fact many places had hail showers.
Chris Bell, from Weatherquest, Tweeted radar pictures showing a "hail core" over Saxmundham, while his colleague Dan Holley Tweeted: "Averaged across the region, today is the wettest calendar day since October 14 2018.
"Most places have received 10-15mm, more than the whole of April 2019."