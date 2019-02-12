Drivers urged to take care as thick fog sparks weather warning

The Orwell Bridge disappearing into the fog. Picture: MARK NUNN (c) copyright newzulu.com

A weather warning for fog has been put in place by the Met Office for Suffolk as visibility falls to less than 100 meters on some highways.

The “yellow” warning for weather - the second most severe - is also in place for much of the south-east region and will last until 10am this morning.

However forecasters are predicting that some fog and mist could hang around until the end of the day.

The Met Office is warning drivers to take extra care on the roads by leaving extra time to travel.

Forecasters also warn that there may be some delays to bus and train services, as well as some flights.

Fred Best, forecaster for East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said: “There will be quite a lot of mist and fog around this morning and in some of the worst affected areas the visibility is less than 100metres.

“That fog is going to be widespread across most of Suffolk.

“There is a yellow weather warning in place and drivers should take a little extra care and leave more time for their journeys.

“During the morning, that mist will begin lift in some areas but it could well linger for much of the day in others.

“Where the sun does break through it will be brighter and temperatures could reach 13C. But where the mist stays it will feel cooler with highs of 9C.”