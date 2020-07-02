E-edition Read the EADT online edition
What will the weather be like on Super Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 03 July 2020

Forecasters are predicting a warm and sunny afternoon on Super Saturday in Suffolk and Essex Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

People heading to beer gardens, al fresco restaurants or street cafes on Super Saturday can expect a mixture of weather with rain set to dominate in the morning but the afternoon likely to be brighter.

So-called ‘Super Saturday’ will see a number of restrictions eased across the country, with play areas, pubs, libraries and cafes all among the places allowed to reopen.

Weddings will also be permitted as we return to some sense of normality, although guest numbers will be capped at a maximum of 30.

Phil Garner, meteorologist at Norfolk-based Weatherquest, said the region is set for a wet and dreary start to the day – but the afternoon will bring sunshine and warm temperatures across the region.

Mr Garner said: “It is going to be a bit mixed on Saturday.

“It is going to be a fairly cloudy start and throughout the morning, with chances of light rain across the region before lunchtime.

“Thankfully though it is going to become much drier and brighter in the afternoon, with temperatures expected to rise to 21C.”

Suffolk Constabulary has reminded residents to remember the importance of social distancing over the weekend.

A spokesman said: “As lockdown measures continue to ease this weekend, remember the virus still remains in our communities.

MORE: Police fear Super Saturday could be like New Year’s Eve

“Help protect Suffolk by maintaining social distance when visiting your local pub.”

