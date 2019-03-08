Coldest April night for six years as temperatures drop to -4.3C overnight
PUBLISHED: 10:12 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 13 April 2019
© Archant Norfolk 2014
Temperatures in Suffolk dropped to well below freezing again overnight – making it the coldest April night for six years.
Santon Downham, near Thetford, recorded one of the lowest overnight temperatures in the region on Friday through to Saturday of -4.3C.
Dan Holley, from East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said that made it the coldest April night recorded since 2013.
It has been typical of temperatures in the area throughout the week as frosts continue to bite in the region, with many early morning commuters forced to de-ice their cars.
But as has been the case throughout the week, temperatures are set to rise during the day to highs of about 7C on the coast and 9C inland, according to Weatherquest.
Forecasters also said wind speeds for today are likely to be light to moderate.
Mr Holley added: “Another frost likely tonight, then gradually turning warmer through next week.”
Tibenham Airfield near Diss also recorded temperatures of -1.7C.