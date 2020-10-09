E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Showers forecast for Suffolk over the weekend

PUBLISHED: 07:12 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:12 09 October 2020

Clouds gathering over the windmill Picture: VALERIE ROZIER/IWITNESS

Clouds gathering over the windmill Picture: VALERIE ROZIER/IWITNESS

VALERIE ROZIER/IWITNESS

Showers will develop across Suffolk this afternoon and continue over the weekend following sunny spells this morning, forecasters say.

Temperatures are not expected to rise much above 14 degrees today (October 9) as showery weather sets in for the next few days.

Phil Garner, a meteorologist at East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said: “There’s a showery band of rain developing in the afternoon.

“This morning is fine – I think we’ll see some reasonable sunny spells all the way through to lunchtime – but it’s certainly looking more unsettled this afternoon.

MORE: East and West Suffolk put on Covid-19 watchlist as cases continue to rise

“It’s getting a little bit more cloudy through the middle part of the day.

“And then it is a scattering of showers for the afternoon, perhaps banding together to give one or two slightly longer spells of rain at times.”

Looking ahead to the weekend Mr Garner said: “It’s looking showery and I think it’s turning cooler as well.

“We’ll see scattered showers around on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The mornings will have the best of the weather.

“The temperatures probably won’t be any better than 12 or 13 degrees, so certainly feeling cooler as we go through the weekend.”

