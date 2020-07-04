What’s the weather going to be like for “Super Saturday”?
PUBLISHED: 07:25 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 04 July 2020
Archant/Sarah Lucy Brown
As barbers and pubs start to re-open for the first time, forecasters have given their prediction for “Super Saturday”.
“It’s going to be a cloudy day for most of the time,” said Chris Bell, from forecasters Weatherquest.
“There will be a few spells of rain.”
There will be a little bit of a breeze but conditions will feel quite humid.
The top temperature on Saturday will be 19 or 20C.
Temperatures won’t drop too much overnight on Saturday, staying at around 16 or 17C.
Sunday will be a windier day with the odd shower.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday at around 20 or 21C.
MORE: What changes come into effect on Super Saturday?
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.