What’s the weather going to be like for “Super Saturday”?

It's set to be a cloudy Super Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant/Sarah Lucy Brown

As barbers and pubs start to re-open for the first time, forecasters have given their prediction for “Super Saturday”.

“It’s going to be a cloudy day for most of the time,” said Chris Bell, from forecasters Weatherquest.

“There will be a few spells of rain.”

There will be a little bit of a breeze but conditions will feel quite humid.

The top temperature on Saturday will be 19 or 20C.

Temperatures won’t drop too much overnight on Saturday, staying at around 16 or 17C.

Sunday will be a windier day with the odd shower.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday at around 20 or 21C.

