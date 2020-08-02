Could we see the hottest day of the year in Suffolk this week?

Thomos and Menna at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year which is due to be broken next week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Temperatures in Suffolk are set to soar again this week – with Friday and Saturday potentially among the hottest days of the year so far.

Felixstowe sea front was busy on Friday, July 31, as people rushed to the beach to enjoy the tropical climate. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Felixstowe sea front was busy on Friday, July 31, as people rushed to the beach to enjoy the tropical climate. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

It hit 31C in areas of Suffolk on Friday, July 31. However, it could get even warmer as the heat gradually builds to a spell of four days with temperatures in the low 30s.

Weatherquest meteorologist Adam Dury said: “Tuesday there will be sun but we might see some clouds in the afternoon and temperatures getting up to 22 or 23C.

“Wednesday will also stay dry getting up to 25 and 26C then on Thursday we will begin to see the temperatures start to hit the low 30s again with 29 to 30C predicted for the afternoon.

Leon Slocki and Zuzanna Slocka at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Leon Slocki and Zuzanna Slocka at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“On Friday there will be long spells of sunshine reaching up to 33C in some parts of the area, before Saturday where it is predicted to reach up to 33 or 34C in the west of the county during the afternoon.

“Sunday will be slightly cooler as the temperature drops back down to 29 to 31C and we may see some thunderstorms in the evening as a result on the heat building up for those few days.”