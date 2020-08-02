Could we see the hottest day of the year in Suffolk this week?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 August 2020
Charlotte Bond
Temperatures in Suffolk are set to soar again this week – with Friday and Saturday potentially among the hottest days of the year so far.
It hit 31C in areas of Suffolk on Friday, July 31. However, it could get even warmer as the heat gradually builds to a spell of four days with temperatures in the low 30s.
You may also want to watch:
Weatherquest meteorologist Adam Dury said: “Tuesday there will be sun but we might see some clouds in the afternoon and temperatures getting up to 22 or 23C.
“Wednesday will also stay dry getting up to 25 and 26C then on Thursday we will begin to see the temperatures start to hit the low 30s again with 29 to 30C predicted for the afternoon.
“On Friday there will be long spells of sunshine reaching up to 33C in some parts of the area, before Saturday where it is predicted to reach up to 33 or 34C in the west of the county during the afternoon.
“Sunday will be slightly cooler as the temperature drops back down to 29 to 31C and we may see some thunderstorms in the evening as a result on the heat building up for those few days.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.