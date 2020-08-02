E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could we see the hottest day of the year in Suffolk this week?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 August 2020

Thomos and Menna at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year which is due to be broken next week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Thomos and Menna at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year which is due to be broken next week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Temperatures in Suffolk are set to soar again this week – with Friday and Saturday potentially among the hottest days of the year so far.

Felixstowe sea front was busy on Friday, July 31, as people rushed to the beach to enjoy the tropical climate. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFelixstowe sea front was busy on Friday, July 31, as people rushed to the beach to enjoy the tropical climate. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

It hit 31C in areas of Suffolk on Friday, July 31. However, it could get even warmer as the heat gradually builds to a spell of four days with temperatures in the low 30s.

You may also want to watch:

Weatherquest meteorologist Adam Dury said: “Tuesday there will be sun but we might see some clouds in the afternoon and temperatures getting up to 22 or 23C.

“Wednesday will also stay dry getting up to 25 and 26C then on Thursday we will begin to see the temperatures start to hit the low 30s again with 29 to 30C predicted for the afternoon.

Leon Slocki and Zuzanna Slocka at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDLeon Slocki and Zuzanna Slocka at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“On Friday there will be long spells of sunshine reaching up to 33C in some parts of the area, before Saturday where it is predicted to reach up to 33 or 34C in the west of the county during the afternoon.

“Sunday will be slightly cooler as the temperature drops back down to 29 to 31C and we may see some thunderstorms in the evening as a result on the heat building up for those few days.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car was driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Most Read

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car was driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could we see the hottest day of the year in Suffolk this week?

Thomos and Menna at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year which is due to be broken next week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two arrests as police probe ‘racist abuse’ of Kieron Dyer at golf club

Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist comments from another member. Picture: Steve Waller/www.stephenwaller.com

‘He was a one off ‘ - Tributes after death of popular vicar

Rev. Richard Ginn had died aged 68 Picture: OWEN HINES

These luxurious Suffolk-made candles are sold in the UK’s best hotels

Pauline experimenting with scents Picture: Pauline Bickerton

Motorists helped free injured woman from car as fuel leaked from wreckage

Emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal road accident on the A120 at the Coggeshall bypass on Saturday, August 1, at 2.40pm. Picture: NEIL PHILLIPS