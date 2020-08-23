Wind speeds of up to 50mph set to hit Suffolk this week

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the windiest days of the week Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Wind speeds are set to pick up again this week - with a yellow weather warning in place in Suffolk over two days.

Forecasters are predicting Suffolk will have a mild day today, expected to be dry and bright.

However, wind speeds are set to pick up again on Tuesday and reach up to 50mph - the threshold at which Highways England considers closing the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich.

Rain is also expected on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday expected to be dry.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in south-east of England for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: “Although the odd showers on Monday are possible, we should have a dry and bright afternoon with light wind.

“Tuesday will be a wetter day - it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, and will be another quite windy day.”

