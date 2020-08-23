E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Wind speeds of up to 50mph set to hit Suffolk this week

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:36 23 August 2020

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the windiest days of the week Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the windiest days of the week Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Wind speeds are set to pick up again this week - with a yellow weather warning in place in Suffolk over two days.

Forecasters are predicting Suffolk will have a mild day today, expected to be dry and bright.

However, wind speeds are set to pick up again on Tuesday and reach up to 50mph - the threshold at which Highways England considers closing the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

Rain is also expected on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday expected to be dry.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in south-east of England for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: “Although the odd showers on Monday are possible, we should have a dry and bright afternoon with light wind.

“Tuesday will be a wetter day - it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, and will be another quite windy day.”

MORE: Mixture of sunny and showery weather on the cards across the weekend

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Suffolk cases – check the numbers where you live

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two injured after gas canister explodes at burger van near Stowmarket station

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Suffolk cases – check the numbers where you live

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two injured after gas canister explodes at burger van near Stowmarket station

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Worth every step to help Ada’ – Why a stroke survivor followed Captain Tom’s lead

Richard Coleby completed 520 laps of the home's garden Picture: GREGG BROWN

Wind speeds of up to 50mph set to hit Suffolk this week

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the windiest days of the week Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Intimidating tactics by hare coursing gangs are getting worse, police warn

Hares playing in a field. Picture: FRANCES CRICKMORE

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Fire crews called to unattended campfire in Dunwich Forest

Firefighters were called to Dunwich Forest after a campfire was left unattended Picture: LORRAINE COOKE/CITIZENSIDE.COM