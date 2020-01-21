E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Frost morning for Suffolk as overnight temperatures plummet

PUBLISHED: 06:27 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:27 21 January 2020

A frosty Felixstowe morning Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

A frosty Felixstowe morning Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Suffolk woke to frosty conditions this morning as sub-zero temperatures crept in overnight.

Motorists were urged to take care on the roads and drive to the conditions after a widespread frost developed.

You may also want to watch:

Forecasters predict it will remain cold, with areas of low cloud and freezing fog in places.

Further clear spells will allow fog patches to re-form tonight, according to the Met Office.

Cloud is expected to develop on Wednesday, with temperatures gradually picking up and continuing to improve towards the end the week.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 CLOSED near Ipswich after lorry jack-knifes following collision

Police closed the A14 near Nacton following a collision Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Families ‘selling homes’ to settle nearly £12million in care home debts

Families in Essex owe nearly £12million to care homes Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Jail for robber who smashed level crossing barriers in 100mph police chase

Williams smashed through level crossing barriers near Lakenheath railway station, Ipswich Crown Court heard (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the hairdresser ‘changing lives’ with custom cuts for autistic children

Twins Malakyi and Courtez Chudleigh are autistic and their mum Roxanne has spoken out about the difficulty of taking them to the hairdressers. Picture: ROXANNE CHUDLEIGH

Indian-Nepalese restaurant re-opens in town – for the third time

Chef Suman Chaulagain in the kitchen at the Selkirk Gurkha, a restaurant specialising in Indian and Nepalese cuisine Picture: SELKIRK GURKHA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists