Frost morning for Suffolk as overnight temperatures plummet

A frosty Felixstowe morning Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL (c) copyright newzulu.com

Suffolk woke to frosty conditions this morning as sub-zero temperatures crept in overnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorists were urged to take care on the roads and drive to the conditions after a widespread frost developed.

You may also want to watch:

Forecasters predict it will remain cold, with areas of low cloud and freezing fog in places.

Further clear spells will allow fog patches to re-form tonight, according to the Met Office.

Cloud is expected to develop on Wednesday, with temperatures gradually picking up and continuing to improve towards the end the week.