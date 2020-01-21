Frost morning for Suffolk as overnight temperatures plummet
PUBLISHED: 06:27 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:27 21 January 2020
Suffolk woke to frosty conditions this morning as sub-zero temperatures crept in overnight.
Motorists were urged to take care on the roads and drive to the conditions after a widespread frost developed.
Forecasters predict it will remain cold, with areas of low cloud and freezing fog in places.
Further clear spells will allow fog patches to re-form tonight, according to the Met Office.
Cloud is expected to develop on Wednesday, with temperatures gradually picking up and continuing to improve towards the end the week.