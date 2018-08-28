Partly Cloudy

Snow creeps closer and winds rise - but Orwell Bridge will stay open

PUBLISHED: 07:52 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 28 January 2019

Snow from Haverhill to Felixstowe will turn to ice in Suffolk's cold snap on January 29 Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Suffolk and north Essex commuters are bracing themselves for snow - but commuters can still use the Orwell Bridge as winds lie low.

Potential gusts of up to 30mph will not close the Orwell Bridge as a mild day begins with a dry start across the whole region.

With occasional sunshine through cloud cover, temperatures will get as low as -4C in some areas on Monday night.

A yellow weather warning for snow in the east of England remains in force between 9pm on Tuesday and noon on Wednesday, which could cause some travel disruption across Suffolk and north Essex.

A band of rain pushing east across parts of England is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening and will continue into Wednesday.

East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest expects the west of the region to see the first drops of rain or flakes of snow in the air around 4pm on Tuesday, January 29.

It could continue overnight and is expected to clear the coast of east Suffolk by 6am on Wednesday, January 30.

There is still 4-5cm of snow expected to fall on Tuesday night, but as it will fall with rain and sleet it means that little is expected to settle on the ground and should all have melted away by Wednesday morning.

Freezing temperatures and wet surfaces are expected to make travel dangerous for everyone this week.

Meanwhile Suffolk Highway’s gritters will be in force on the A14, A12 and other major roads. Footpaths and minor roads could become icy and treacherous, with commuters urged to take caution.

Rail users may also experience delays, cancellations and last-minute short-formed train notifications and are encouraged to check the Greater Anglia Journeycheck website for the latest information on all affected journeys.

