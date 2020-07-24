Warning of thunderstorms this weekend

Temperatures are expected to stay hot and humid this weekend and there may be a rumble of thunder in Suffolk.

Despite the rise in temperatures it is expected to remain overcast, throughout the day tomorrow with rain in parts.

Weatherquest meteorologist Phil Garner said Sunday will probably have the better weather with more bursts of sunshine.

He said: “Saturday will likely start cloudy with some outbreaks of rain throughout the morning, it will get a bit brighter but still with scatterings of showers for the rest of the day – we may even have the odd rumble of thunder later in the afternoon.

“We should see highs of 23C on both days and Sunday will start much brighter in many areas.

“As the day gets going more cloud will develop but it will be much drier than on Saturday with fewer showers.”