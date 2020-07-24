E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warning of thunderstorms this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:19 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 24 July 2020

This weekend is set to be cloudy and could see thunderstorms. Picture: MARK HUNTER

This weekend is set to be cloudy and could see thunderstorms. Picture: MARK HUNTER

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Temperatures are expected to stay hot and humid this weekend and there may be a rumble of thunder in Suffolk.

Despite the rise in temperatures it is expected to remain overcast, throughout the day tomorrow with rain in parts.

You may also want to watch:

Weatherquest meteorologist Phil Garner said Sunday will probably have the better weather with more bursts of sunshine.

He said: “Saturday will likely start cloudy with some outbreaks of rain throughout the morning, it will get a bit brighter but still with scatterings of showers for the rest of the day – we may even have the odd rumble of thunder later in the afternoon.

“We should see highs of 23C on both days and Sunday will start much brighter in many areas.

“As the day gets going more cloud will develop but it will be much drier than on Saturday with fewer showers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A134 blocked between Tesco and B&Q in Sudbury

The crash happened on the A134 this morning in Sudbury between Tesco and B&Q. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning of thunderstorms this weekend

This weekend is set to be cloudy and could see thunderstorms. Picture: MARK HUNTER

Babergh and Mid Suffolk commit to action plan to get people cycling and walking

The sustainable travel plan for Babergh and Mid Suffolk aims to get people using their bicycles or public transport as well as walking, Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Suffolk villages under threat from speculative developers until late 2021, new timetable shows

Thurston is among the villages to have suffered from an influx in developers since Babergh and Mid Suffolk have not had an up-to-date joint local plan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Former NFU official takes on top role at farm quality standards body

Guy Smith, who has a new role at Red Tractor Picture: NFU