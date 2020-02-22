Unsettled February weather to continue over weekend
PUBLISHED: 07:25 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 22 February 2020
Archant
Weather forecasters are predicting an unsettled weekend of sunny spells, showers and strengthening winds.
Saturday is expected to remain mainly dry following early patches of rain, but blustery showers could still be in store for parts of our region.
Temperatures will climb as high as 12C on Saturday, with cloud cover expected to sweep across the county overnight, along with more rain and strong winds.
Sunday will begin in a similar vein, with early morning showers likely to clear in most areas, but some isolated downpours expected.
According to the Met Office, the weather will remain unsettled next week, with temperatures falling amid spells of sunshine, heavy rain and strong winds.