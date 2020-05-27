Sun set to stay in Suffolk as warm spell continues

Visitors enjoyed the sunshine in Southwold on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk is set to see a prolonged warm spell this week with clear skies and temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

Forecasters say that the sunny weather is set to stay with the summery spell to last into the weekend.

Suffolk residents have been treated to bright sunshine over the past few days and Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best said that it looks like the trend will continue.

He said: “The rest of today and overnight it looks as if the cloud will thin with some early mist and fog expected tomorrow morning.

“It won’t take long for it to burn away though and it should be mostly sunny tomorrow, and will be warmer than today.

“It looks as if it the county will see highs of 23C to the west of the county but it will be a little cooler on the coast.

“Looking towards the end of the week and into the weekend it will be much of the same.

“It looks to be staying dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.”