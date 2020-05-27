E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sun set to stay in Suffolk as warm spell continues

PUBLISHED: 16:46 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 27 May 2020

Visitors enjoyed the sunshine in Southwold on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed the sunshine in Southwold on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk is set to see a prolonged warm spell this week with clear skies and temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

Forecasters say that the sunny weather is set to stay with the summery spell to last into the weekend.

Suffolk residents have been treated to bright sunshine over the past few days and Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best said that it looks like the trend will continue.

He said: “The rest of today and overnight it looks as if the cloud will thin with some early mist and fog expected tomorrow morning.

“It won’t take long for it to burn away though and it should be mostly sunny tomorrow, and will be warmer than today.

“It looks as if it the county will see highs of 23C to the west of the county but it will be a little cooler on the coast.

You may also want to watch:

“Looking towards the end of the week and into the weekend it will be much of the same.

“It looks to be staying dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Most Read

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen trio in court charged with murder of Richard Day outside Ipswich takeaway

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

EDF goes ahead with Sizewell C application despite local objection

How Sizewell C could look Picture: EDF ENERGY

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

Lockdown is ‘perfect time’ to get gardening

Steve Leale took this picture of his garden basking in the sunshine Picture: STEVE LEALE

‘Fantastic ambassador’ for air ambulance wins top prize for volunteering efforts

Terry Southgate, winner of the EAAA Jamie Edghill Award for Exceptional Volunteering. Picture: EAST ANGLIAN AIR AMBULANCE
Drive 24