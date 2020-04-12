E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Prime Minister’s return to Chequers welcomed by Suffolk Conservatives

PUBLISHED: 16:14 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 12 April 2020

Boris Johnson speaks from 10 Downing Street praising NHS staff in a video message for saving his life as he was discharged from hospital a week after being admitted. Picture: 10 Downing Street/PA

Boris Johnson speaks from 10 Downing Street praising NHS staff in a video message for saving his life as he was discharged from hospital a week after being admitted. Picture: 10 Downing Street/PA

Senior Conservatives from Suffolk have added their voices to the worldwide good wishes that have been sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was released from hospital after a week of being treated for coronavirus.

Mr Johnson left St Thomas’ Hospital in London for the PM’s country home at Chequers at lunchtime on Easter Day. A statement said he would recover there and would not be returning to work immediately. He had spent three nights in intensive care followed by three nights in a normal hospital bed before he left.

There was no indication how long his recovery might take – but doctors have said patients should expect to be off work for at least four weeks after a spell in intensive care.

Suffolk Coastal MP and cabinet minister Dr Therese Coffey was one of the first to tweet her delight at the news that the PM was out of hospital. She said he had been in good hands with the doctors and staff at St Thomas’.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge tweeted: “Great news! Morale booster for the nation on this glorious Easter Day.”

And Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was looking forward to the day when Mr Johnson returned to work. He tweeted: “Top top news. A great boost for the nation on #EasterSunday Sure after a rest the PM will be back better than ever!”

And Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore also tweeted his delight at the news – saying that the country needed the PM to get well soon.

Mr Johnson praised NHS staff for saving his life as he was discharged from hospital a week after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms. He paid a glowing tribute to the team who cared for him.

In a video statement released on social media, Mr Johnson said: “I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question. It’s hard to find the words to express my debt – but before I come to that, I want to thank everyone in the entire UK for the effort and the sacrifice you have made and are making.”

His fiancee Carrie Symonds also tweeted in praise of the “incredible” staff at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. Ms Symonds, who is expecting the couple’s baby, said: “I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you. There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.”

