Latest forecast shows 'fairly low' chance of white Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:08 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 19 December 2019

A blanket of frost covers the Suffolk countryside heading out of Ipswich towards Little Bealings - however Weatherquest says snowy scenes such as this are unlikely on Christmas Day this year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow falling on Christmas Day is perhaps the most iconic festive scene imaginable.

But those hoping for a White Christmas in 2019 look set to be sorely disappointed - after an East Anglian weather forecaster revealed the incredibly low chances of the white stuff falling on December 25 this year.

There has been talking of a big freeze over the festive season for months, with some forecasters predicting cold snaps during the 2019/20 winter season.

Temperatures have been a little colder than usual compared to previous years, with several nights of frost leaving behind icy pavements and car windscreens.

But Dan Holley, meterologist for Weatherquest, said there was "little change" to previous predictions that snow wouldn't fall on Chirstmas Day.

He Tweeted a map showing the chance of snow in Suffolk is less than 10%.

"Latest ensemble guidance continues to suggest a 50/50 chance over the Scottish mountains, but for most areas the chance of a White Christmas (sleet or snow falling) is fairly low," he added.

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: 'Flabbergasted' traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

WATCH: 'It's Christmas Eve, buh!' – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

