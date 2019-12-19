Latest forecast shows 'fairly low' chance of white Christmas

A blanket of frost covers the Suffolk countryside heading out of Ipswich towards Little Bealings

Snow falling on Christmas Day is perhaps the most iconic festive scene imaginable.

WHITE CHRISTMAS: 6 days to go, and little change to the forecast. Latest ensemble guidance continues to suggest a 50/50 chance over the Scottish mountains, but for most areas the chance of a White Christmas (sleet or snow falling) is fairly low ❄️ pic.twitter.com/jmiIxGJrqv — Dan Holley (@danholley_) December 19, 2019

But those hoping for a White Christmas in 2019 look set to be sorely disappointed - after an East Anglian weather forecaster revealed the incredibly low chances of the white stuff falling on December 25 this year.

There has been talking of a big freeze over the festive season for months, with some forecasters predicting cold snaps during the 2019/20 winter season.

Temperatures have been a little colder than usual compared to previous years, with several nights of frost leaving behind icy pavements and car windscreens.

But Dan Holley, meterologist for Weatherquest, said there was "little change" to previous predictions that snow wouldn't fall on Chirstmas Day.

He Tweeted a map showing the chance of snow in Suffolk is less than 10%.

"Latest ensemble guidance continues to suggest a 50/50 chance over the Scottish mountains, but for most areas the chance of a White Christmas (sleet or snow falling) is fairly low," he added.