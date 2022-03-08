Jack Whitehall returns to 'most incredible' Wilderness Reserve

Comedian Jack Whitehall has visited Suffolk again for another holiday at the Wilderness Reserve in Saxmundham - Credit: PA

Comedian Jack Whitehall has returned to Suffolk to celebrate his brother's birthday at the Wilderness Reserve in Saxmundham.

The Bad Education star previously visited the exclusive resort in June last year where he described his luxury staycation as "most incredible".

Posting on his Instagram about his most recent stay, Whitehall said: "Lovely weekend celebrating Barney Whitehall's 30th Birthday at Wilderness Reserve."

Also in the post the London-born funny man joked about how Winston - a doll that became famous as part of Whitehall's television series Travel With My Father - was banned from the celebrations.

The post added: "Winston was banned from this event by all the siblings."

Whitehall was also full of praise for the Unruly Pig, which has recently been named the Gastro Pub of The Year, when he last visited the county.

He described his visit as "SO good" on social media.

The Wilderness Reserve continues to be popular with celebrities with Rochelle Humes, Sandi Toksvig and Made in Chelsea stars among those who have stayed at the resort.












