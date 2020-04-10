We may have to stay at home – but you can still enjoy Suffolk’s wildlife

Birds feeding in a Suffolk garden. Picture: HAWK HONEY/SWT Hawk Honey

Britain may be in lockdown over Easter – but there is no reason for wildlife fans to be denied their fix of the natural world in their own garden or from the window of their home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust's April Spotter Chart. Picture: SUFFOLK WILDLIFE TRUS The Suffolk Wildlife Trust's April Spotter Chart. Picture: SUFFOLK WILDLIFE TRUS

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust has produced a “spotter sheet” for people to identify some of the visitors they are likely to see in their gardens over the next few weeks – and is asking them to stay at home and enjoy nature in their own backyard.

It urges nature-lovers to resist the temptation to drive to the countryside, beach or a nature reserve – saying this is a chance to stop, look and listen and enjoy the amazing wildlife in your local patch.

Blackthorn blossom is showing this spring. Picture: MIKE ANDREWS/SWT Blackthorn blossom is showing this spring. Picture: MIKE ANDREWS/SWT

The lack of constant noise from vehicles and planes has allowed people to hear bird song again. Walkers can linger a little more comfortably when going along pavements and verges to enjoy the perfume of spring flowers and the exuberant fresh, green growth appearing on the trees and hedgerows.

You may also want to watch:

People can peer into ponds and look for frogspawn and tadpoles, and perhaps even spot a newt.

The trust urges people to look out for comma and peacock butterflies – both are active right now and can easily be spotted in gardens in both towns and countryside – and listen for the excited buzz of pollinating insects such as hoverflies.

The first swallows have already been seen in Suffolk and other migrant birds, such as the cuckoo, will follow soon. The sound of the first cuckoo of the year has been the signal of the start of spring for centuries.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Wildlife Trust said: “Despite the worry pervading all of our lives right now, nature can reassure and inspire us. There’s so much wildlife to look for and to look forward to. We need nature more than ever, and it needs our help, too.”

To encourage people to spot the nature in their own gardens, Suffolk Wildlife Trust is looking for your images of spring where you are.

What have you found? What has brought you joy? Have you discovered something you’ve never seen before? Email your words and pictures to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust and they’ll share their favourites on their website and via social media, to help brighten everyone’s day.