Which of these stunning pictures best represents Suffolk's wildlife?
PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 November 2019
Voting for this year's Suffolk Wildlife Trust Photography Competition is now open, but which of these top photos best represents the county?
The Suffolk Wildlife Trust have been hosting its annual photography competition which celebrates the best of the county's stunning scenery and wildlife.
From hundreds of entries it has whittled down the selection to just nine photos, each of which won its own category.
This year's category's included everything from Strictly Come Wildlife to a comedy section as well as two special categories for younger photographers.
Now the public get to decide which photographer will be the overall winner.
To choose who you think should be the public's overall winner for 2019 look through the gallery of category winners at the Suffolk Wildlife Trust's website and select your favourite.
Voting opens on November 17 and continues until December 1.