Which of these stunning pictures best represents Suffolk's wildlife?

Common Darter Dragonfly, winner of the Strictly Come Wildlife category Picture: ANDREW NEAL Archant

Voting for this year's Suffolk Wildlife Trust Photography Competition is now open, but which of these top photos best represents the county?

Sedge Warbler at Hen Reedbeds, winner of the U12 category Picture: TESS EASTERBROOK Sedge Warbler at Hen Reedbeds, winner of the U12 category Picture: TESS EASTERBROOK

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust have been hosting its annual photography competition which celebrates the best of the county's stunning scenery and wildlife.

From hundreds of entries it has whittled down the selection to just nine photos, each of which won its own category.

This year's category's included everything from Strictly Come Wildlife to a comedy section as well as two special categories for younger photographers.

Now the public get to decide which photographer will be the overall winner.

Westleton Heath, winner of the Simply Suffolk category Picture: AMANDA BURGESS Westleton Heath, winner of the Simply Suffolk category Picture: AMANDA BURGESS

To choose who you think should be the public's overall winner for 2019 look through the gallery of category winners at the Suffolk Wildlife Trust's website and select your favourite.

Voting opens on November 17 and continues until December 1.

Among the grass, Winner of the 12 -18 category Picture: ALFRED ROBERTS Among the grass, Winner of the 12 -18 category Picture: ALFRED ROBERTS

Kinetic energy, winner of the Eastern Angles category Picture: NICK HURST Kinetic energy, winner of the Eastern Angles category Picture: NICK HURST

Evening Swim, winner of the out of sight Suffolk category Picture: GUY PILKINGTON Evening Swim, winner of the out of sight Suffolk category Picture: GUY PILKINGTON

On it like a car bonnet, winner of the on the doorstep category Picture: LE-JHEL WILLIAMS On it like a car bonnet, winner of the on the doorstep category Picture: LE-JHEL WILLIAMS

Life in the sand, winner of the Unearthed category Picture: BARBARA MOORE Life in the sand, winner of the Unearthed category Picture: BARBARA MOORE