Suffolk's local authorities and MPs are expected to start preparing for any arrival of refugees from the fighting in Ukraine over the next few days.

Hundreds of thousands of people, mainly women and children, have been heading west in Ukraine towards its borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania which are all in the European Union and to the neutral state of Moldova.

Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova. - Credit: AP

Now MPs from Suffolk have said this country should work with other European nations to offer them sanctuary here - while local authority leaders are expected to discuss what this county could offer over the next few days.

There are thought to be about 400,000 people trying to leave Ukraine, mainly through the border with Poland, but some estimates have said the total number who might try to flee the country if Russia is successful in its invasion could be as high as five million.

The Home Office has already said Ukrainians already in the UK on temporary work visas will have these extended so long as the crisis remains in their homeland - they will not be forced to leave.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: “Understandably many of my constituents will be desperately concerned about developments in the Ukraine and will be keen that we do what we can to support the Ukrainian people.

Tom Hunt said the UK should work with European countries to take in refugees. - Credit: Archant

"Many have already been in contact with me to express their views. All you have to do is switch on your TV to find evidence that the individuals and families in question fleeing for their lives are the most genuine of refugees and I think only a very small minority would be opposed to us providing a sanctuary to a good number of them.

"It’s important we work closely with other European countries to facilitate this. All the people of the Ukraine wanted was to live their lives in peace. All they wanted was to live in their own country, a free and democratic country.

"Sadly at least in the short term this appears to be at risk of being taken away from them. It’s truly heart-breaking to see. I think we’ve all been rocked by recent developments. We’d all hoped the sorts of scenes we’ve seen belonged to a different era. Sadly this is not the case.”

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter said this country had a long tradition of offering sanctuary: "We offered homes to those fleeing from the Nazis and to people from Afghanistan and Syria in more recent times.

"It is certainly right to work with other European countries to offer help."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the government was looking at what assistance it could give to Ukrainian refugees - but there were reports of Ukrainians being stopped from getting on a Eurostar train in Paris to stay with families in London because their visas were not in order.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous hoped the government would act quickly to ensure refugees were made welcome: "This is a very fast-moving situation and we have to remember the vast majority of those who will come here probably won't want to stay. They will want to return home to their own country as soon as it is safe to do so."

David Ellesmere said councils would work together to find homes for refugees if any came to Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Council leaders in Suffolk have not drawn up plans to offer homes for Ukrainian refugees, but Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere said he was sure they would work together if the government did ask the region to offer homes.

He said: "We shall, of course, do all we can to help any refugees who come here - but it will be done at a county-wide level by all the districts and county together."