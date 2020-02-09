E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Will Storm Ciara continue into next week?

PUBLISHED: 18:01 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 09 February 2020

A tree blocking the path in Anglesea Road Ipswich Picture: DAN BUCKLE

A tree blocking the path in Anglesea Road Ipswich Picture: DAN BUCKLE

Stormy weather and gale force winds brought in by Storm Ciara will start to die down after around 9pm today, forecasters believe - but gusts will remain at around 40mph to 50mph in Suffolk.

Waves lashing the coast of Aldeburgh Picture: NICOLE MCMULLANWaves lashing the coast of Aldeburgh Picture: NICOLE MCMULLAN

Blustery conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, but conditions will be nowhere near as severe as they have been today, according to Adam Dury of Weatherquest.

Rain showers will continue into the night and may remain tomorrow morning, with average temperatures of around 7C-8C predicted on Monday.

The Orwell Bridge, which usually shuts if wind speeds reach the closure threshold of 50mph, is still expected to re-open at 7pm today.

Mr Dury said: "Most of the strong winds we have had today will start to die down towards the end of the day.

"Rain showers are likely overnight and these may continue into tomorrow morning.

"The weather will still be windy and blustery on Monday and possibly Tuesday, but nowhere near as bad as it has been today.

"It's looking like there will be gusts of 40mph to 50mph over the next 48 hours.

"It will feel breezy, but if you think today we have had gusts of 60mph to 70mph, it's a significant drop.

"In terms of temperatures the average on Monday should be around 7C-8C and possibly 6C-7C on Tuesday, with the chance of frost overnight on Monday into Tuesday as temperatures go below freezing.

"The winds will still be significant but they won't be the same as the Storm Ciara winds we've seen."

Parts of Suffolk and Norfolk have experienced hail, torrential rain and lightning storms as a squall line headed south east this afternoon.

