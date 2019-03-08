Partly Cloudy

Stowmarket humble hero to be honoured at police bravery awards

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 June 2019

David Norris, who intervened in a fight in Stowmarket, is to be honoured at the Police Public Bravery Awards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Norris, who intervened in a fight in Stowmarket, is to be honoured at the Police Public Bravery Awards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man from Stowmarket who rushed to the aid of a bloodied teenager injured in a fight is to be honoured at a national police bravery awards ceremony.

High Sheriff of Suffolk George Vestey presenting David Norris with his award for bravely intervening in a fight and preventing further injury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHigh Sheriff of Suffolk George Vestey presenting David Norris with his award for bravely intervening in a fight and preventing further injury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Norris, now 53, risked his safety when running in to break up a fight between 22-year-old Joshua Williams, of Kent Road, Stowmarket and a 15-year-old boy while out in Recreation Road Park in the town last year.

"He was unconscious in a mess," Mr Norris said. "You could hear he was breathing but he was rasping, the blood was stopping him from breathing normally."

A former RAF serviceman, Mr Norris had first aid training and put the boy in the recovery position, while trying to disperse youngsters from the scene.

He later threw his phone towards a group of them and asked them to call an ambulance.

"The intention wasn't to get involved," he explained. "It was to take the heat off the victim.

"I thought to myself - he isn't going to kick off with an adult, and even if he did, I just wanted to take the heat off the boy and stop him getting hurt. I had a job to do.

"For all I know, he could have died being hit in the head so hard. I wouldn't have been able to live with myself."

In court, Williams was jailed for nine years with a three year extended licence period after admitting wounding the teenager with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Now, after being presented with an award and £250 of public funds by High Sheriff of Suffolk George Vestey, Mr Norris is again set to be honoured for his bravery.

"Well, I'm a bit embarrassed in honesty," he said when asked about the award. "All I did is do what the police and paramedics do every day.

"It wasn't my job - but it should be everyone's job. Everyone's."

Mr Norris will be presented with his silver medal at the Police Public Bravery Awards in October, which recognises the bravery of members of the public in apprehending criminals.

Chief superintendent Tonya Antonis of Suffolk police said: "This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack on a juvenile in a public place during a summer evening.

"Without consideration for his own safety David, who was with his 11-year-old son at the time, went to the aid of the badly injured victim.

"It is really is wonderful to see this act of bravery being recognised for David at a national level. Without his incredibly brave actions the teenage victim could well have been subject to further assault and more severe injury."

