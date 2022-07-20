News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Claim made on winning £83,000 lottery ticket bought in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:09 PM July 20, 2022
Updated: 3:11 PM July 20, 2022
A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket that was purchased in Suffolk remains unclaimed 

A claim has been made on a winning lottery ticket in Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A claim has been made on a winning EuroMillions lottery ticket worth more than £83,000 that was bought in mid Suffolk.

Camelot, the operator of The National Lottery, has confirmed it received a claim on the ticket on Wednesday.

The prize of £83,291 for the draw on June 14 was left unclaimed for more than a month after being bought in the Mid Suffolk District Council area, which includes Stowmarket, Needham Market and Eye.

The winning numbers on that date were 2, 7, 27, 34, 40 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 11.

A person has come forward to collect a huge Euromillions win in Essex Picture: SEAN GLADWELL/GETTY I

Camelot said the ticket was bought in the Mid Suffolk District Council area - Credit: Getty Images/Hemera

The ticket holder had until December 11 to claim their prize.

Camelot said the claim will now go through the process of validation before the money is paid to the winner.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process."

