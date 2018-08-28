Sunshine and Showers

Sleet could fall over Suffolk but no more snow forecast this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:19 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 02 February 2019

Suffolk is not predicted to have blankets of snow this weekend. Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Archant

Despite parts of Ipswich waking up to a minor snow flurry this morning there is little chance of any further snowfall this weekend.

Residents from the Ravenswood and Nacton road area of Ipswich reported seeing snow fall at around 7.40am. The flurry lasted a matter of minutes but didn’t lay.

Phil Garner, a weather forecaster for Weatherquest, is not expecting us to have a white weekend.

He said: “There might be the odd bit of sleet but nothing that will settle.”

Today in Suffolk we will experience northerly winds with the possibility of some showers with the highest chance of sleet and rain along the coast.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5C.

Mr Garner, added: “Overnight we will see the showers dry up and clear. We will wake up to a frosty morning tomorrow but overall it will be a sunnier and slightly warmer than today with a temperature of 6C.”

Earlier this week readers sent in their snowy snaps - take a look here.

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

