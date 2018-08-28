Sleet could fall over Suffolk but no more snow forecast this weekend

Despite parts of Ipswich waking up to a minor snow flurry this morning there is little chance of any further snowfall this weekend.

Residents from the Ravenswood and Nacton road area of Ipswich reported seeing snow fall at around 7.40am. The flurry lasted a matter of minutes but didn’t lay.

Phil Garner, a weather forecaster for Weatherquest, is not expecting us to have a white weekend.

He said: “There might be the odd bit of sleet but nothing that will settle.”

Today in Suffolk we will experience northerly winds with the possibility of some showers with the highest chance of sleet and rain along the coast.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5C.

Mr Garner, added: “Overnight we will see the showers dry up and clear. We will wake up to a frosty morning tomorrow but overall it will be a sunnier and slightly warmer than today with a temperature of 6C.”

