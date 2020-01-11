Amazing pictures of wolf moon and lunar eclipse in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 08:59 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 11 January 2020
KEVIN JAY
These striking photographs captured by readers show the January full moon - commonly known as the 'wolf moon' in all its lunar glory.
The first full moon of the year, named after howling wolves, was used to track the changing seasons in ancient times.
Last night, it coincided with a penumbral lunar eclipse over Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.
Kevin Jay captured a stunning picture of the wolf moon over Felixstowe Docks.
Wayne Burnham captured the phenomenon in Stowmarket.
And Caroline Hall managed to snap a picture over Chelmondiston.
While it is commonly thought the wolf moon is a Native American name, other sources claim it has Anglo-Saxon origins.
In Anglo-Saxon culture, the January full moon was also called the Moon after Yule - the ancient festival celebrating the Winter Solstice around December 22.
