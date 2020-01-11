E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Amazing pictures of wolf moon and lunar eclipse in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:59 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 11 January 2020

Wolf moon over Felixstowe docks Picture: KEVIN JAY

Wolf moon over Felixstowe docks Picture: KEVIN JAY

KEVIN JAY

These striking photographs captured by readers show the January full moon - commonly known as the 'wolf moon' in all its lunar glory.

Matt Byham snapped this picture over Ballingdon near SudburyMatt Byham snapped this picture over Ballingdon near Sudbury

The first full moon of the year, named after howling wolves, was used to track the changing seasons in ancient times.

Caroline Hall's picture of the wolf moon and partial eclipse over Chelmondiston Picture: CAROLINE HALLCaroline Hall's picture of the wolf moon and partial eclipse over Chelmondiston Picture: CAROLINE HALL

Last night, it coincided with a penumbral lunar eclipse over Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Kevin Jay captured a stunning picture of the wolf moon over Felixstowe Docks.

Wayne Burnham captured this picture over Stowmarket Picture: WAYNE BURNHAMWayne Burnham captured this picture over Stowmarket Picture: WAYNE BURNHAM

Wayne Burnham captured the phenomenon in Stowmarket.

And Caroline Hall managed to snap a picture over Chelmondiston.

While it is commonly thought the wolf moon is a Native American name, other sources claim it has Anglo-Saxon origins.

In Anglo-Saxon culture, the January full moon was also called the Moon after Yule - the ancient festival celebrating the Winter Solstice around December 22.

Share your pictures with us via email.

