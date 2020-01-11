Gallery

Amazing pictures of wolf moon and lunar eclipse in Suffolk

Wolf moon over Felixstowe docks Picture: KEVIN JAY KEVIN JAY

These striking photographs captured by readers show the January full moon - commonly known as the 'wolf moon' in all its lunar glory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Byham snapped this picture over Ballingdon near Sudbury Matt Byham snapped this picture over Ballingdon near Sudbury

The first full moon of the year, named after howling wolves, was used to track the changing seasons in ancient times.

Caroline Hall's picture of the wolf moon and partial eclipse over Chelmondiston Picture: CAROLINE HALL Caroline Hall's picture of the wolf moon and partial eclipse over Chelmondiston Picture: CAROLINE HALL

Last night, it coincided with a penumbral lunar eclipse over Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Kevin Jay captured a stunning picture of the wolf moon over Felixstowe Docks.

Wayne Burnham captured this picture over Stowmarket Picture: WAYNE BURNHAM Wayne Burnham captured this picture over Stowmarket Picture: WAYNE BURNHAM

You may also want to watch:

Wayne Burnham captured the phenomenon in Stowmarket.

And Caroline Hall managed to snap a picture over Chelmondiston.

While it is commonly thought the wolf moon is a Native American name, other sources claim it has Anglo-Saxon origins.

In Anglo-Saxon culture, the January full moon was also called the Moon after Yule - the ancient festival celebrating the Winter Solstice around December 22.

Share your pictures with us via email.