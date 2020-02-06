E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman admits stabbing husband after row

06 February, 2020 - 05:30
Kathryn O'Hara appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A woman has admitted stabbing her husband with a knife following a row at their home.

Kathyrn O'Hara, 66, of Tudor Road, Sudbury, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and faced two charges in relation to the incident on June 30 last year.

O'Hara denied a charge of wounding with intent but pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, which was accepted by the crown.

Steven Dyble, defending, said the couple were rowing while Kathyrn O'Hara was preparing food in the kitchen and there was a "coming together".

This resulted in her husband receiving around a 1cm-wide wound, the court heard.

Judge Emma Peters ordered a pre-sentence report to be carried out for O'Hara, who has no previous convictions.

Judge Peters said the charge crosses the custody threshold but the question would be whether it could be suspended.

O'Hara will be sentenced on March 6.

