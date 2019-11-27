Woman who attacked mother-in-law is fined

Donna Meadows was fined at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A woman who punched and kicked her mother-in-law in a drunken attack has been fined by magistrates.

Donna Meadows, 42, of The Green, Grundisburgh, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Magistrates heard how neighbours saw Meadows outside her home on Friday, February 22 and described her as being clearly intoxicated as she fell over multiple times.

She was seen crying and her mother-in-law, Juanita Turner, who lived down the street, came to the home and the pair went inside the house.

Neighbours heard shouting coming from the home, and Meadows came back outside followed by Mrs Turner.

Meadows then began swearing at her mother-in-law, before punching her with a clenched fist, the court heard.

Mrs Turner fell to the ground and hit her head before Meadows returned to kick her while she was on the ground.

Mrs Turner suffered a fractured shoulder in the incident, magistrates heard.

In police interview, Meadows said she had been drinking earlier with her mother-in-law and had consumed around half a bottle of vodka.

She classed herself as being a nine out of 10 on a drunken scale and told officers that she rarely drinks vodka.

Jeremy Kendall, defending, said Meadows had received some bad news on the day of the incident.

He said: "She had received some extremely disturbing news that her partner, the victim's son, had not been paying the rent and they were due to be evicted.

"That came as quite a shock. She cannot remember how it started but it could have been the news that they faced eviction, which did happen shortly after.

"She can't explain her actions but never sought to excuse them."

Magistrates heard Meadows had previously enjoyed a good relationship with her mother-in-law and that Mrs Turner did not support prosecution.

Mr Kendall added that Meadows and her partner are now currently living at Mrs Turner's home in Grundisburgh while they look for a new place to live.

Magistrates fined Meadows £50 and ordered her to undertake 20 Rehabilitation Activity days.

She must also pay £105 in costs as well as a £90 victim surcharge.