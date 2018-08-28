Partly Cloudy

Family helps Bury St Edmunds centenarian celebrate birthday in style

PUBLISHED: 15:43 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 06 February 2019

Centerarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Centerarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Archant

A drop of Courvoisier brandy every night before bed has helped a Bury St Edmunds woman reach the ripe old age of 100.

Centerarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Andy AbbottCenterarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Winifred (Winnie) Wood celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, January 26 and 15 family members, including ones from America and Ireland, visited to help her mark the milestone.

Winnie, who was one of 14 children born to George and Mary Bull, has lived in Bury all her life and grew up in Cannon Street.

After her marriage, she moved to Rutland Square with husband David and eight children, and worked in a munitions factory during the war.

She also spent time working at Sainsbury’s in the town and would regularly visit the Railway Club, where husband David was steward for many years, and play bingo.

Centerarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Andy AbbottCenterarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Winnie, who has 26 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, now lives in Redwood Gardens in Cotton Lane, Bury.

Daughter Sandra McMillan said: “She loves to visit the Sue Ryder shop in town to shop and have a cuppa, and is known to break into song with ‘One day when we were young’.

“Her other favourite activity is her weekly visit to the Tollgate Inn for curry and chips, and she has a drop of courvoisier brandy in her tea every night before bed.

“She believes the most important thing is to love and be loved.”

Centerarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Winnie and great grandchildren Sophie May and Lauren Palframan PICTURE: Andy AbbottCenterarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Winnie and great grandchildren Sophie May and Lauren Palframan PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Centerarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Winnie celebrates with residents of Redwood Gardens PICTURE: Andy AbbottCenterarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Winnie celebrates with residents of Redwood Gardens PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Centerarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Andy AbbottCenterarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Centerarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Andy AbbottCenterarian Winnie Wood celebrating her 100th birthday at Redwood Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

