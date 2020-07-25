Ipswich woman denies fraud charges
PUBLISHED: 12:51 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 25 July 2020
An Ipswich woman has denied two fraud charges and will next appear at the crown court.
Lucy Todd, 54, of Dorchester Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday to face a charge of fraud of abuse of position and a further count of fraud by false representation.
The hearing was previously adjourned from July 2.
The fraud by abuse of position charge alleges that Todd purchased goods worth £6,030.18 for herself between January 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017, while acting as power of attorney in relation to a woman’s financial matters.
The second charge alleges Todd made a gain of £30,954 by transferring money from the woman’s account to her own between January 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.
Todd pleaded not guilty to both charges before magistrates on Friday.
She is now scheduled to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, August 21 for her next hearing.
