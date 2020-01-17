E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman denies trying to have ex-husband killed

PUBLISHED: 12:52 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 17 January 2020

The scales of justice statue at the Old Bailey in London

The scales of justice statue at the Old Bailey in London

Archant

A Suffolk woman has appeared at the Old Bailey in London accused of trying to solicit the murder of her ex-husband.

Victoria Breeden, 37, from Bury St Edmunds, appeared by video link from Peterborough jail accused of plotting to kill Rob Parks.

Breeden, who wept continuously throughout the hearing before Mr Justice Edis, pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting murder.

The first alleges she endeavoured to persuade a boyfriend, Graham Wall, to murder Mr Parks between October 2018 and October 2019.

The second similar charge alleges she solicited Earl Gernon to murder Mr Parks on October 2 last year.

The defendant was remanded into custody to appear for a further hearing at the Old Bailey on January 24.

A provisional trial has been set to start on March 3.

