E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Eye witness from Suffolk describes scenes following London Bridge attack

PUBLISHED: 16:11 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 29 November 2019

Ipswich woman Jane Berry had to get off her London bus after the incident at London Bridge: JANE BERRY

Ipswich woman Jane Berry had to get off her London bus after the incident at London Bridge: JANE BERRY

JANE BERRY

An Ipswich woman has described how the London bus she was on was stopped after those on board heard gunshots.

Police on Gracechurch Street in London near the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNORPolice on Gracechurch Street in London near the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR

Jane Berry had been sightseeing in the capital when she became caught up in the commotion following an attack at London Bridge.

Police were called to a stabbing in which several people are understood to have been injured.

According to the BBC, The Met have said one man had been shot by police and it was treating the incident "as though it is terror related".

READ MORE: Police respond to 'major' incident on London Bridge

Speaking after the incident, Mrs Berry, who had been travelling to Trafalgar Square, said police cars were racing past and armed officers were shouting at people to "get back, get back!"

You may also want to watch:

She said the bus had been stuck in traffic for some time when the driver told passengers there had been an "armed incident" and they had to get off.

While she herself had not heard gunshots, she said the driver and other passengers had.

At the scene she described a lorry facing the wrong way on the bridge and armed officers, police vans, helicopters and ambulances.

She added police were using tape to cordon off a large area.

"People are just hanging around, people are just mystified really," she said.

She said crowds of people, including tourists, didn't know where to go, adding London Bridge Station had also been closed.

She also described eight or nine police boats on the River Thames preventing travel along the waterway.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eye witness from Suffolk describes scenes following London Bridge attack

Ipswich woman Jane Berry had to get off her London bus after the incident at London Bridge: JANE BERRY

Police confirm one man shot dead in London Bridge terror attack

Armed police are at the scene near London Bridge following a knife attack Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

Drugs gang trio jailed for stabbing man in ambush

Calvin Armstrong, 22, left, and Donald Adu, 25 who have been jailed for the stab attack on Leon Sobers in Marks Tey, Essex Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Meet the communities ‘overburdened’ by massive housing increase

Protesters in Framlingham opposing new housing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Homeless woman stole fragrances to fund drug habit, court hears

Boots in Tavern Street, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists