Saxophone tutor died after taking prescription drugs, inquest hears

A popular music tutor with "a heart of gold" died after overdosing on a combination of prescription drugs, an inquest heard.

Vasilisa Belova, of Dennington, near Framlingham, taught the saxophone to children and had dreamed of opening her own music school, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard.

Miss Belova, 21, who was born in Moscow, was found in her bedroom by a family member on December 20 last year.

The inquest heard that a tweet, which was scheduled for 8.06am on December 21, 2020, outlined Miss Belova's intention to overdose.

Miss Belova was last seen by her family around 9pm on December 19, 2020, where she discussed applying for UK citizenship and her plans for the future.

A family member went to her room around 1.20pm on December 20 and found her lying fully clothed on her bed.

Attempts were made to revive her and the ambulance service was called but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of packets of medication, some of which were empty, were also found in her room, the inquest heard.

Toxicology tests revealed that Miss Belova had a very high level of two prescription anti-depressants in her system at the time of her death.

She had previously struggled with depression and self-referred herself to the wellbeing team at the Norfolk and Suffolk mental health trust the day before she died, the inquest heard.

As well as working as a music tutor, Miss Belova was also employed as a care worker at Mills Meadow care home in Framlingham.

In a statement, read to the court by senior coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley, Miss Belova's mother said: "Vasilisa has always been a great daughter and a fantastic sister and of course, she was a big part of our family.

"She had a heart of gold and had many achievements that we, as a family, are very proud of. She was a model and a loveable saxophone tutor.

"She helped the elderly people during the pandemic by providing them with groceries. She even received a certificate of appreciation from the local community.

"Vasilisa was passionate about music and dreamed of opening a music school in the area because all of her students were delighted to be taught by her and we still have all the thanking letters from the students' parents.

"She also learnt foreign languages, Italian and French, with the hope of travelling the world."

Mr Parsley ruled Miss Belova's death as suicide.