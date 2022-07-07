Woman fails roadside eyesight test in Suffolk after 214 mile drive

A woman had her driving licence revoked after she was unable to read a number plate which was just metres away - Credit: Archant

Police responded to reports about a motorist's manner of driving in Suffolk on Thursday, July 7, and after stopping the vehicle they conducted a number plate eyesight test.

The driver could not read the plate until it was only three metres away. Her licence was immediately revoked.

But officers later discovered that she had already travelled 214 miles from Manchester to Suffolk.

In a Tweet, the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) wrote: "We received a report about manner of driving.

"On stop of vehicle a number plate eyesight test was carried out with the driver.

"They failed to read the plate at 20 metres, eventually reading it at 3 metres. Result being immediate revocation of driving licence.

"Wouldn't have been too bad if the driver had just gotten in the car but she had driven from Manchester before being stopped in Suffolk, around 214 miles."