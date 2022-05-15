Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Olivia Riley and her three dogs have died after being being hit by a car in Chelsea - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A Suffolk woman and her three dogs have died after being hit by a car in west London.

Olivia Riley, 41, died following the crash in Cheyne Walk, Chelsea, at about 6.21am on Saturday, May 14.

A spokesman for the Met Police say she was believed to have been taking her three golden retrievers for a walk at the time.

Ms Riley was pronounced dead at the scene, and her three dogs also died as a result of their injuries.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken into police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, particularly anyone who captured it on a dashcam or other cameras, have been urged to call 101, providing the reference 1500/14MAY.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.