'Bloody disgusting': Daughter of Covid victim calls for PM to resign
- Credit: PA/CONTRIBUTED
A Suffolk woman whose father died alone during the pandemic said the findings of a report into Downing Street parties were "bloody disgusting".
Ian Ward, a retired middle-school teacher from Stowmarket, died of Covid-19 on June 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Just 10 people were allowed to attend his funeral.
Mr Ward's daughter, Susanna Woodford, called for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign after Sue Gray's report into parties in Downing Street during the pandemic was published on Wednesday.
The report revealed that on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, staff carried on drinking in Number 10 until the early hours – with the last person not leaving until 4.20am.
It also found that at another event one individual was sick and there was a “minor altercation” between two others.
Security and cleaning staff were treated poorly or with a lack of respect on multiple occasions, according to the report.
Ms Woodsford said: "It's bloody disgusting. Boris has just lied and lied. He lied last time. And he's lying again now
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
- 2 Conveyor belt which carried pig carcases across Suffolk A-road is demolished
- 3 Seven players who could leave Ipswich Town this summer
- 4 A14 westbound reopens after crash caused 7 miles of delays
- 5 Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops
- 6 Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused
- 7 New landlord hopes to make Suffolk pub 'centre' of village community
- 8 Mercedes and Vauxhall flip over after crash in busy Ipswich road
- 9 Warehousing units take shape at Ipswich as demand rockets
- 10 Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road
"My dad died on his own. Only 10 people were allowed to go to his funeral. My daughter couldn't go because it was just his children who went and Boris just lords around thinking that he can do anything he wants to.
"I'd like him to be made accountable and I'd like him to resign."
Ms Woodsford said the prime minister had "thrown people under the bus".
"He's only interested in himself and his own career," she said.
"The thing is my dad deserved so much better than the funeral than he had.
"The whole of Stowmarket would have turned out but he was only allowed 10 people there – that's the thing that really gets me."
Ms Woodsford added that she was "haunted" by the fact her father died alone.
"He's one of thousands," she said.
All seven Suffolk MPs were contacted for comment.
Waveney MP Peter Aldous, who has previously called for the prime minister to resign, was the only one to respond.
He said: "My position is as it has been for the last four or five months.
"From my perspective, I need to read the report from Sue Gray in full and listen to what comes out over the remainder of the day before making some further considered comment."