'Bloody disgusting': Daughter of Covid victim calls for PM to resign

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak attend a gathering in the Cabinet Room on the prime minister's birthday. Inset: Ian Ward who died of Covid on June 3, 2020. - Credit: PA/CONTRIBUTED

A Suffolk woman whose father died alone during the pandemic said the findings of a report into Downing Street parties were "bloody disgusting".

Ian Ward, a retired middle-school teacher from Stowmarket, died of Covid-19 on June 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Just 10 people were allowed to attend his funeral.

Ian Ward's daughter Susanna Woodford called for Mr Johnson to resign. - Credit: Submitted by family

Mr Ward's daughter, Susanna Woodford, called for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign after Sue Gray's report into parties in Downing Street during the pandemic was published on Wednesday.

The report revealed that on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, staff carried on drinking in Number 10 until the early hours – with the last person not leaving until 4.20am.

It also found that at another event one individual was sick and there was a “minor altercation” between two others.

Security and cleaning staff were treated poorly or with a lack of respect on multiple occasions, according to the report.

Ms Woodsford said: "It's bloody disgusting. Boris has just lied and lied. He lied last time. And he's lying again now

"My dad died on his own. Only 10 people were allowed to go to his funeral. My daughter couldn't go because it was just his children who went and Boris just lords around thinking that he can do anything he wants to.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a gathering in 10 Downing Street for the departure of a special adviser, which has been released with the publication of Sue's Gray report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: PA

"I'd like him to be made accountable and I'd like him to resign."

Ms Woodsford said the prime minister had "thrown people under the bus".

"He's only interested in himself and his own career," she said.

"The thing is my dad deserved so much better than the funeral than he had.

"The whole of Stowmarket would have turned out but he was only allowed 10 people there – that's the thing that really gets me."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday after the Sue Gray report had been released. - Credit: PA

Ms Woodsford added that she was "haunted" by the fact her father died alone.

"He's one of thousands," she said.

All seven Suffolk MPs were contacted for comment.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous, who has previously called for the prime minister to resign, was the only one to respond.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous - Credit: House of Commons

He said: "My position is as it has been for the last four or five months.

"From my perspective, I need to read the report from Sue Gray in full and listen to what comes out over the remainder of the day before making some further considered comment."