Suffolk woman recognised for dedication to Cats Protection

Margaret Spatt (centre), with Sharon Hicks, branch treasure (left) and Rebecca George, publicity officer Picture: CATS PROTECTION Archant

A Suffolk woman has been recognised by Cats Protection for more than 40 years of voluntary service to its Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket branch.

Margaret Spratt, from Chevington, near Bury St Edmunds, is currently coordinator of the branch as well as its neutering officer, homing officer and one of its fosterers.

She was presented with her award - a large cat sculpture - by members of the branch at a surprise lunch at the Norton Dog pub on Wednesday, July 24.

Ms Spratt began her career with Cats Protection by baking cakes for fundraising events, but before long she had started fostering and later joined the committee.

During the past 40 years, she has held most committee roles and has been its coordinator since 2014.

Before her retirement, she did this alongside her work as stables manager at the Animal Health Trust and, latterly, as a station clerk at Newmarket Police Station.

Ms Spratt said: "Rehoming the cats in our care is a struggle as fewer people are coming forward and some of our cats have other medical or behavioural conditions.

"Many of these however are easily resolved in the right home. It's a great feeling when you speak to understanding people who are willing to give one of these cats a chance and so satisfying to know that you have found them the perfect home.

"Our recent neutering drives have resulted in the neutering of more than 250 cats in the area. This will increase the welfare of the cats concerned and should help to reduce the overall number of unwanted cats and strays in our area.

"I was so surprised to receive the award and it was lovely to be able to celebrate with my fellow volunteers."

Rebecca George, committee member, said: "Despite the difficulties of finding homes for our cats, the challenges of fundraising and a reducing band of volunteers, Margaret is a committed and dedicated leader of our branch.

"Her contribution to cat welfare in our area over the last 40 years is immeasurable. She is a fantastic and highly knowledgeable advocate for cats.

"We are so proud that she has won this award from Cats Protection and it is richly deserved."

Anyone interested in offering a cat a home or supporting the charity is asked to call 01449 674584 or visit its website at www.cats.org.uk/bury-st-edmunds or its facebook page (Cats Protection Bury St Edmunds).