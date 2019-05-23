Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mum with brain tumour speaks of positive impact of volunteering

23 May, 2019 - 11:30
Ellie Mead, who has spoken about the benefits of volunteering Picture: PRECISION MARKETING

Ellie Mead, who has spoken about the benefits of volunteering Picture: PRECISION MARKETING

Archant

A Suffolk woman who has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour has spoken of the postive impact volunteering with a woodland charity has had on her life.

Jo Brooks, (centre) with volunteers at Eden Rose's Ipswich site Picture: PRECISION MARKETINGJo Brooks, (centre) with volunteers at Eden Rose's Ipswich site Picture: PRECISION MARKETING

Ellie Mead, 58, from Bures, near Sudbury, has been working with Eden Rose Coppice - which provides both end-of-life care and support to disadvantaged young people at sites in Sudbury and Ipswich.

Ellie said she has benefited from volunteering at the charity's Sudbury base and it has been a great form of support for her and her younger son Dan, who has cerebral palsy.

"I believe very strongly in the therapeutic power of woodland," she said. "I think I just really enjoy being part of a group of people who understand that if I'm not up for work I can just have a cup of tea and chat."

"After I first saw the wood, I got my younger son Dan to come and volunteer too.

Jo and Rob Brooks from Eden Rose Coppice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJo and Rob Brooks from Eden Rose Coppice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"He really enjoyed volunteering there and has become part of the woodland family. I think his speech has changed and his confidence has grown.

"When I was later diagnosed with a brain tumour I contacted the charity so they would be there as support when I told Dan."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Suffolk charity offers 'unique opportunity' to invest in its future

The charity has now been given 50 hawthorn and beech saplings as part of a national planting initiative.

Jo and Rob Brooks, from Eden Rose Picture: ARCHANTJo and Rob Brooks, from Eden Rose Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds company the Precision Marketing Group delivered the trees as part of a campaign run by green energy supplier Octopus Energy to plant 10,000 trees around the UK.

The trees will be planted at Eden Rose's sites in Sudbury and at Brickmakers Wood in Ipswich, which was a previously neglected area home to rough sleepers and people taking drugs.

Jo Brooks, Eden Rose co-founder, said the new trees will "increase wellbeing for all".

"Brickmakers Wood was an urban woodland frequently used for illicit behaviour. The large sycamores that were left to grow prevented any light getting to the ground layer meaning nothing grew.

"The layers and layers of fly-tipped rubbish and drug paraphernalia meant that there was little to no wildlife.

"With proper woodland management and the introduction of a more varied species of native trees we expect the biodiversity to increase greatly. This is not only good for wildlife, it also means that visitors to our urban community woodland will gain a richer experience. The new trees will inevitably increase wellbeing for all."

MORE: Suffolk charity needs further funding to save one of its services

Paul Tyrrell, from Precision Marketing Group, said: "Octopus Energy is a leader in renewable energy and as a business passionate about the environment ourselves, we were proud to work with them on such a fantastic green initiative, especially seeing what a positive impact the scheme has had on all the schools, charities and community groups involved."

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fears changes to £15m Whisstocks development will ‘kill the dream’

Julian Wells of FW Properties, pictured left,said the building was too big for prospective buyers Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Norwich is doing well, but what have they won? A Milk Cup’ - Brazil says Town are still a bigger club than Canaries

Alan Brazil insisted that Ipswich Town are still a bigger club than Norwich City on his Talksport breakfast show. Picture: Talksport Twitter

‘Love the new kit so much I’ve somehow managed to order it twice’ – Town fans react to kit launch

Left to right; Luke Chambers, Charlotte Kellett, Jack Lankester, Amanda Crump and Andre Dozzell model Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

‘We are the future’ – Suffolk children quiz MP on climate change

The children at Wilby Primary School with Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Picture: WILBY PRIMARY SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists