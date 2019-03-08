Lowestoft man denies assaulting partner

A Suffolk woman sprayed bleach at her violent partner’s faces after he hit her in the face and held a broken chair leg at her throat during a row, it has been alleged.

Carlie Fletcher was at her flat in St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, with her partner David Learmonth when he became aggressive and punched a wall above a radiator causing a dent, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He had then allegedly kicked Miss Fletcher to the head while she was on the floor and threw a chair at a wall damaging the chair and the wall.

Head then removed a broken leg from the chair and held it to Miss Fletcher's throat making it hard for to breathe, alleged Daniel Benjamin, prosecuting.

She managed to escape to the kitchen where she set off the smoke alarm to allow her some temporary respite.

Learmonth left the kitchen but then returned and Miss Fletcher had then sprayed bleach towards his face resulting in him backing away.

During the incident Miss Fletcher allegedly texted a neighbour asking her to call the police and sent a friend a text saying: “Phone me. Emergency.”

When police officers arrived they noticed Miss Fletcher had blood on her face. She hadn't made a verbal allegation against Learmonth but nodded to indicate he had caused her injuries.

As a result of the alleged incident she had a cut to her head, a bruise on her face and marks on her neck.

Learmonth denied causing damage to Miss Fletcher's property and claimed damage had been caused by a television falling off the wall.

He claimed he was the victim of violence from Miss Fletcher and alleged she had hit him and sprayed him with bleach.

He claimed he had pushed her out of the way as he went to the bathroom resulting in her falling over.

Learmonth, 30, of Burnham Way, Lowestoft, has denied assaulting Miss Fletcher causing her actual bodily harm and damaging furniture and walls at her home on December 13 last year.

Giving evidence Miss Fletcher denied spraying bleach at Learmonth after accusing him of having an affair with another woman.

“That is a total and utter lie,” said Miss Fletcher.

She told the court that she had “just grabbed” the bleach because she was scared after being attacked.

The trial continues.