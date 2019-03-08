Partly Cloudy

Woman 'stabbed friend in arm with sword', court hears

PUBLISHED: 14:50 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 21 May 2019

Claire Dunne, 43, of Constable Road, Halesworth, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk woman stabbed a man in the arm with a sword after accusing him of stealing money from her, a court heard.

Claire Dunne grabbed the weapon from a collection of war memorabilia and spent ammunition on a shelf at her home and lunged at Glen Wing with it, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The blade entered his left upper arm and travelled four to five inches under the skin, said Stephen Mather, prosecuting.

Dunne called for an ambulance but was obstructive when paramedics arrived. She had later spat at two police officers, the court heard.

Mr Wing was taken to hospital and had internal and external stitches in the wound.

Mr Mather said Mr Wing and Dunne had been friends and he had been at her house when she accused him of stealing £100 from her.

Dunne, 43, of Constable Road, Halesworth, admitted unlawfully wounding Mr Wing in November and assaulting two police officers by spitting at them.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence until July for a psychiatric report and a pre-sentence report.

Steven Dyble for Dunne said his client suffered from a mental illness.

He said she had been in a highly charged emotional state when she was in the police van after stabbing Mr Wing.

