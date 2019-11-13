Woman denies fraud while working as treasurer

Eyke Primary School in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman has denied stealing more than £2,500 while working as a treasurer of a group which supported a Suffolk primary school.

Melissa Knights, 40, of Swallows Close, Hollesley, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday charged with three counts of fraud by false representation and one offence of theft.

Magistrates heard that the alleged offences relate to when Knights was treasurer of the Friends of Eyke School (FOES) organisation, which supported the Woodbridge primary school.

Knights denied stealing a total of £2,709 between October 2017 and June 2018 and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to crown court.

Knights was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 10.