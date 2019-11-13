E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman denies fraud while working as treasurer

13 November, 2019 - 07:30
Eyke Primary School in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eyke Primary School in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman has denied stealing more than £2,500 while working as a treasurer of a group which supported a Suffolk primary school.

Melissa Knights, 40, of Swallows Close, Hollesley, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday charged with three counts of fraud by false representation and one offence of theft.

Magistrates heard that the alleged offences relate to when Knights was treasurer of the Friends of Eyke School (FOES) organisation, which supported the Woodbridge primary school.

Knights denied stealing a total of £2,709 between October 2017 and June 2018 and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to crown court.

Knights was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 10.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich legal eagles ‘thrilled’ as firm named top in country

From left, Chris Marston (LawNet), Barry Wilkinson (Wilkinson Read & Partners – Sponsors), Antony Sloan and Edward O’Rourke (Ashtons Legal), Helen Hamilton-Shaw (LawNet) Picture: STEVE POPE

Teenage climate activist Eva is making her mark

Eva is passionate about her cause and hopes to raise as much awareness as possible. Picture: CHARLOTTE LEEDER

Demand for emergency food parcels hits record levels in Ipswich

The need for emergency food parcels has increased in the last six months Picture: Neil Didsbury

Woman denies fraud while working as treasurer

Eyke Primary School in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk councillor heads to Wales in 2019 General Election

Robin Millar is hoping to become the new Conservative MP for Aberconwy in north Wales. Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists