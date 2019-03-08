Suffolk woman to cycle 100 miles in memory of son

Joanne Bouttell, from Newmarket, will take part in Ride London Picture: GREAT ORMOND STREET HOSPITAL CHARITY Archant

A Newmarket woman will cycle 100 miles through London and into Surrey to raise money for a children's hospital charity in memory of her son.

Joanne will ride in memory of her son Adam, who died at eight months Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Joanne will ride in memory of her son Adam, who died at eight months Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Joanne Bouttell, a school business manager, will take part in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 on Sunday to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity.

Joanne will join more than 200 other Great Ormond Street cyclists on the route through central London and up Surrey's toughest climbs to mark what would have been her son Adam's 30th birthday.

Adam was born with a congenital heart defect and was transferred to Great Ormond Street at just three-days-old for specialist care. He underwent two surgeries but died at eight-months-old.

Joanne said: "I am very much looking forward to Ride London. Initially it felt very daunting, but I now feel ready to take part and enjoy the day.

"Last year would have been our son Adam's 30th birthday. I wanted to do something to mark this and in doing so, give something back to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, as a thank you to the hospital who had given Adam a chance at life.

"Without the wonderful care and expertise of the team at Great Ormond Street, we would not have had those precious eight months with Adam."

In preparation for the challenge ahead, Joanne has been taking part in local cycling events over the past year, gradually increasing the distances she takes on.

She has also been cycling in the Surrey hills to improve her stamina and ability to tackle climbs.

She added: "We've raised over £750 for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity so far. I've been fortunate to receive donations from family and friends, as well as from my work colleagues.

"We also own a hairdressing salon, which is run by my daughter, and the clients have been incredibly generous too."

The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 route begins in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park before heading out through the capital to Surrey's country roads, before returning to finish on The Mall in central London.

Laura Savory, deputy director of community fundraising at Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, said: "We are really grateful to Joanne and all of our supporters for taking part in this incredible challenge.

"With Joanne's help we can make a real difference to the lives of seriously ill children from across the UK."

To donate to Joanne's JustGiving page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Joanne-Bouttell1