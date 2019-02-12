Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Keen runner diagnosed with Parkinson’s will take on London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 11:32 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 15 February 2019

Lisa Dalton, from Sudbury, who will run the London Marathon in April Picture: LISA DALTON

Lisa Dalton, from Sudbury, who will run the London Marathon in April Picture: LISA DALTON

Archant

A Sudbury woman who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s last year will take on her 31st marathon when she heads to London for the capital’s famous race in April.

Lisa Dalton, 49, is hoping to raise as much money as possible for charity Parkinson’s UK to help find a cure for the neurological condition, which affects around 145,000 people in the UK.

It was while Lisa was running the Chelmsford Marathon in 2016 that she first noticed something was wrong with her left leg.

After many physiotherapy appointments for a suspected hamstring injury, she was eventually referred to a neurologist.

“By the time I’d seen the neurologist I was experiencing other symptoms and I had a tremor in my hand,” Lisa said.

“I’d put it down to stress, but after having some scans I was finally told that I had Parkinson’s. Bizarrely, getting the diagnosis was a huge relief for me – I finally knew what was wrong and I could move forward with my life knowing what my limitations would be.

“As soon as I found out that I had Parkinson’s I went straight home and signed up to run the London Marathon for Parkinson’s UK.

“I had always wanted to run the London Marathon; it will be my 31st marathon so far, so I thought why not take part and raise money for research and also awareness of the condition.”

Running has become more difficult for Lisa since her diagnosis, but she is determined to continue to do as much as she can.

“My running has been affected a lot since I’ve developed Parkinson’s and running is when I’m most aware of it,” she added.

“I can no longer run continuously and sometimes I have to take walking breaks. I also can’t run as fast as I used to, or up hills. I know that in the future my Parkinson’s will mean I won’t be able to run at all, so I’m trying to do as much as I can now and make the most of it.”

Lisa will join a team of 240 runners aiming to raise £325,000 for Parkinson’s UK, when she runs the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28.

Katy Payne, head of events at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Running a marathon is a huge challenge in itself, but to do it with Parkinson’s is an even bigger achievement.

“I’d like to thank Lisa for her support and wish her luck on the day. The money raised from the event will go directly towards supporting people with Parkinson’s and our pioneering research to find a cure.  “We couldn’t do our work without our amazing runners like Lisa, and we’re so grateful for the support.”

To sponsor Lisa, visit her online giving page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LisaRunsLondon

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills Norwich date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man who died after silo fall named locally as farmer John Edwards

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Keen runner diagnosed with Parkinson’s will take on London Marathon

Lisa Dalton, from Sudbury, who will run the London Marathon in April Picture: LISA DALTON

‘50% of our audience are meat-eaters’ says founder of Vegan Festival

The Norwegian Bakers will return to Essex Vegan Festival on Saturday, March 2. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Firm established by soldiers returning from the Great War now employs more than 200 people

Bland Fielden senior staff circa 1970. Back row: Tommy Parr (insurance manager), Leslie Baker (general accounts manager), Alan Martin (audit manager), Bob Fisher (building society manager), Ben Herbert (senior exec), Ernest Purser (manager – worked for Bland Fielden for 61 years), Gerald Bird (tax dept), Dick Phillips (partner, general accounts), Tom Lachohee (senior exec), Charlie Bareham (tax dept manager), Frank Eldred (audit senior exec), Laurie Loxley (audit manager). Front row: Charles Lissimore (audit manager), Yvonne Whyman (receptionist), Geoffrey Lockhart (partner), Christine Pittock (manager, general accounts), Russell Wray (partner), C Lupton Fielden (partner), Eric Bland (partner), George Digby (partner and former Colchester United player), Yvonne Ling (audit manager), Clifford Robins (partner).

Campaign to upgrade A1307 gets boost after road is included in potential investment report

The A1307 Strategy Board
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists