Suffolk woman crowned world porridge champion

Lisa Williams of Trimley St Martin served up a winning recipe to scoop top prize at the World Porridge Making Championship.

Her porridge defeated efforts from as far as Sweden and Canada as she claimed the Golden Spurtle prize in Carrbridge, Scotland at the weekend.

Lisa, who runs Stennetts Community Cafe for adults with learning disabilities in Trimley St Martin, said: "I am surprised and thrilled to win the World Porridge Making Championship.

"I discovered the Golden Spurtle in 2015 and immediately fell in love with the competition. In 2016 I made it to the final six and have been chasing the dream ever since."

The title of World Porridge Making Champion is bestowed upon the individual who is judged to create the best porridge using three ingredients - oatmeal, water and salt.

Mrs Williams' winning recipe was made with half Hamlyns Scottish Oatmeal, half Hamlyns Pinhead Oatmeal and Maldon Sea Salt.

She claimed to have never used salt in her recipe until chef Nigel Slater inspired her to use the ingredient.

Judge Colin Bussey said of Mrs Williams' winning entry: "Scoring was very tight between three of the six finalists, but Lisa's porridge had a beautiful texture and a lovely flavour - it just came together."

Following her victory, Mrs Williams paid tribute to the organisers of the competition, Carrbridge Community Council.

She said: "I absolutely love the competition. From the moment you step into the village hall you are welcomed like family.

"It's hard to describe but from the flags and the tartan, to the people from the village who organise everything, the ladies who serve the porridge, the volunteers who wash up our equipment, the porridge parade, the bagpipes - its just magical."

Alan Meikle, of event sponsor Hamlyns, said: "It's great to see that it's not just us Scots who are so passionate about porridge.

"It's really interesting to see how something made from just oatmeal, salt and water can vary so much, and of course we love seeing the culinary flare in the speciality event.

"Congratulations to the winners, and also to Carrbridge Community Council on another excellent event."