E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk woman crowned world porridge champion

PUBLISHED: 12:15 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 14 October 2019

Lisa Williams with her Golden Spurtle prize Picture: James Ross

Lisa Williams with her Golden Spurtle prize Picture: James Ross

Archant

Lisa Williams of Trimley St Martin served up a winning recipe to scoop top prize at the World Porridge Making Championship.

Her porridge defeated efforts from as far as Sweden and Canada as she claimed the Golden Spurtle prize in Carrbridge, Scotland at the weekend.

Lisa, who runs Stennetts Community Cafe for adults with learning disabilities in Trimley St Martin, said: "I am surprised and thrilled to win the World Porridge Making Championship.

"I discovered the Golden Spurtle in 2015 and immediately fell in love with the competition. In 2016 I made it to the final six and have been chasing the dream ever since."

The title of World Porridge Making Champion is bestowed upon the individual who is judged to create the best porridge using three ingredients - oatmeal, water and salt.

Mrs Williams' winning recipe was made with half Hamlyns Scottish Oatmeal, half Hamlyns Pinhead Oatmeal and Maldon Sea Salt.

You may also want to watch:

She claimed to have never used salt in her recipe until chef Nigel Slater inspired her to use the ingredient.

Judge Colin Bussey said of Mrs Williams' winning entry: "Scoring was very tight between three of the six finalists, but Lisa's porridge had a beautiful texture and a lovely flavour - it just came together."

Following her victory, Mrs Williams paid tribute to the organisers of the competition, Carrbridge Community Council.

She said: "I absolutely love the competition. From the moment you step into the village hall you are welcomed like family.

"It's hard to describe but from the flags and the tartan, to the people from the village who organise everything, the ladies who serve the porridge, the volunteers who wash up our equipment, the porridge parade, the bagpipes - its just magical."

Alan Meikle, of event sponsor Hamlyns, said: "It's great to see that it's not just us Scots who are so passionate about porridge.

"It's really interesting to see how something made from just oatmeal, salt and water can vary so much, and of course we love seeing the culinary flare in the speciality event.

"Congratulations to the winners, and also to Carrbridge Community Council on another excellent event."

Most Read

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

Thunderstorms and heavy rain set to batter Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Planned Orwell Bridge closures start TOMORROW

The Orwell Bridge will be closed overnight this week with traffic diverted through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police to patrol Bury Christmas Fayre for third year

A previous Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

Thunderstorms and heavy rain set to batter Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Planned Orwell Bridge closures start TOMORROW

The Orwell Bridge will be closed overnight this week with traffic diverted through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police to patrol Bury Christmas Fayre for third year

A previous Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Will you be able to get around by train in East Anglia over the Christmas holidays?

Colchester station will have a reduced service over Chirstmas because it is due to be partly rebuilt. Picture: Natalie Sadler

‘It will get worse before it gets better’ - concern over level of mental health sick leave at Suffolk police

John Clarke enjoying time with his children, William, Finley and Caitlin. He is signed off sick after suffering from PTSD Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk woman crowned world porridge champion

Lisa Williams with her Golden Spurtle prize Picture: James Ross

Seventh heaven for Tractor Girls as they run riot in FA Cup

Ipswich Town Women progressed to the Third Round Qualifying stage of the Women'’s FA Cup after beating Royston Town 7-0 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists